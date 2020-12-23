Best Wishes from Offshore Energy!

December 23, 2020, by lakeisharaghoebarsing

If the saying ‘change is the only constant’ was ever true, it was in 2020! The need to innovate and transform proved to be key in remaining relevant, connected and future-proof. And, even if it was sometimes difficult, we proved that we are able to do this together, industry-wide.

The changes in 2020 have led to new paths and accelerated developments in organisations, like innovation and interaction with their most relevant stakeholders.

As Navingo, we felt the social and economic impact of this year’s developments as well. However, we’ve optimised our cross media platform by embracing new digital tools to connect the maritime and offshore world for sustainable solutions. Because we believe that working together as an industry is the way forward to make the energy transition a reality. By starting new initiatives, connections and collaborations, the maritime and offshore energy industries show to be as vibrant and innovative as ever!

We wish you a prosperous and above all healthy new year.

Stay connected!

The Navingo Team