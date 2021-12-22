Boluda buys towage firm, expands presence in Scotland

December 22, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime services provider Boluda Towage has entered into an agreement with energy firm Global Energy Group (GEG) to acquire Scottish Caledonian Towage company.

Under the agreement, the acquisition includes Caledonian’s towage activities and maritime operations together with the management, office staff and crew.

The incorporation of Caledonian’s towage and marine operations is expected to boost Boluda Towage’s position in the industry and secure additional presence in Scotland.

As informed, Caledonian will become a part of the company’s organisation in the UK after the official closing of the transaction.

The company also revealed Andrew Murray as the head of the local management team of Caledonian Towage, who will report to Phil Dulson, general manager of Boluda Towage in the UK.

Commenting on the sale, Caledonian owner Roy MacGregor, stated: “The decision for us to accept the opportunity to sell Caledonian Towage to Boluda came at just the right time, as we continue to diversify our offering as a business. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the entire team for all of their hard work whilst working within the GEG Group and wish them well under their new ownership“.

Based in Invergordon, Scotland, Caledonian Towage has been operating in the Cromarty Firth’s towage and marine transportation business since 1969.

Vice president executive of Boluda Towage, Vicente Boluda Ceballos, added: “The strong local team, with highly engaged colleagues, will bring a lot of experience and expertise to our company. Having exciting times ahead of us we certainly intend to deploy Caledonian’s professional crews and experienced employees on future projects”.

Boluda Towage is currently present in 100 ports, operating a fleet of over 359 tugboats in 18 countries in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. In August this year, the European division of Boluda Towage took delivery of two low-emission harbour tugs as a part of its drive to reduce emissions in harbour operations in Europe.

Meanwhile, the company’s parent organisation Boluda Corporación Marítima recently obtained the concession of the container terminal in the port of Arrecife in Lanzarote.