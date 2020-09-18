Bombora taps Kingswood Engineering for mWave intervention tool structure

September 18, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Ocean energy solutions company Bombora has recently selected Kingswood Engineering for the fabrication of the intervention tool structure for the mWave wave energy converter demonstrator.

The intervention tool structure is the floating structure which facilitates the subsea installation and removal of modules.

It is a steel fabrication with approximate mass of 18 Tons.

The company will deliver the complete main structure to Pembroke Dock.

Kingswood Engineering will also be responsible for any logistics required in delivering the intervention tool structure to an area within the dockyard in Pembroke Dock

In January this year, Bombora said it had contracted more than 70 percent of its £17-million Pembrokeshire demonstration project.

Specifically, deadline for this tender was 25 March 2020.

Bombora’s mWave demonstrator received full test site consents in the autumn of 2019, with trials scheduled for this year.

However, Covid-19 pandemic delayed everything as many suppliers had to shut temporarily.

As a result, Bombora also put off the deployment of its 1.5MW mWave demonstration device in Wales to 2021.

In July this year, it saw WEC ‘cell module’ structure delivered from the Altrad’s fabrication workshop to the assembly workshop at Mainstay Marine Solutions.

The cell module is the first of four 15-meter-long, structures that form Bombora’s 75-meter-long, subsea mWave.

The project gets support from a £10.3-million European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) grant through Welsh Government.

Bombora’s first grid connected project will have 20 cell modules and generate 3.0MW.