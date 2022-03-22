Boskalis adds multipurpose CSV to boost offshore activities

March 22, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch dredging and maritime services provider Boskalis has acquired a multipurpose DP3 construction support vessel (CSV) to strengthen its activities in the offshore energy industry.

Boka Atlantic. Image by Boskalis

The company added the 2014-built Norshore Atlantic to its fleet and plans to deploy it in the Southeast Asia region for a wide range of offshore operations.

The vessel is equipped with a 140t active heave compensated crane and has a deck space of 1,405 square metres as well as a helideck and accommodation space for 98 persons.

According to Boskalis, the vessel is renamed Boka Atlantic and will be fitted with a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with the option for a second one.

Further details about the acquisition were not revealed.

The Dutch company is said to operate one of the largest fleets of specialized offshore vessels in the world serving various projects such as ocean transport of a drilling rig, the subsea installation of an offshore production platform or an offshore wind farm.

Boskalis’ fleet includes heavy lift vessels, cable-laying vessels, heavy transport vessels, multipurpose / cable-laying vessels, fall pipe vessels, semi-submersible heavy lift vessels, diving support vessels, offshore construction support vessels, anchor handling tugs, floating sheerleg cranes and survey vessels.

The company also boasts specialized mission equipment such as trenching equipment, e.g. ploughs, jetting and mechanical trenchers, subsea pre-piling frames, ROVs and various subsea cable tools to support and enhance its activities in the offshore energy industry.

