bound4blue to equip Amasus’ general cargo ship with eSAIL

March 29, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch shipowner Amasus Shipping has signed an agreement with Spanish cleantech engineering company bound4blue to equip its general cargo vessel with wind-assisted propulsion technology.

EEMS Traveller (bound4blue/Amasus Shipping)

Under the contract, the 91-metre Amasus’ M/V EEMS Traveller will be retrofitted with two 17-metre-high eSAILs during a port call in 2022.

According to boun4blue, the suction sails are expected to reduce the 2,850 dwt ship’s fuel costs and annual CO2 emissions by up to 30% in favourable trade routes.

Additionally, the installation will reduce the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and improve the carbon intensity indicator (CII).

This will extend EEMS Traveller’s compliance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) measures aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of international shipping.

Arend-Jan Rozema, managing director of Amasus Shipping, said: “Setting the right course is inextricably linked to shipping. In bound4blue we found a solid and professional partner in our mission as Amasus to reduce the energy footprint of our fleet.

“We feel that wind is one of the most sustainable energy sources available and should be used for all our benefit if possible. Reducing energy consumption by combining multiple techniques is the best pathway towards sustainable shipping.”

José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of bound4blue, added: “Our eSAIL is a commercially available, proven and reliable technology that turns wind into profit while reducing the carbon footprint of ships. Collaborating with Amasus Shipping team in this multiple sail installation is an opportunity to show again that general cargo ships, which account for roughly 27% of the world merchant fleet, can benefit from our wind propulsion system.”

In December 2021, a similar unit was installed on La Naumon, the first theatre vessel in the world. The installation, approved by classification society DNV, has been done within the framework of the GREENing the Blue project, co-funded by the European Union.

