BP puts Gate Energy on commissioning duty for its deepwater FPU

September 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

BP Exploration & Production, a subsidiary of the UK-based energy heavyweight BP, has picked Gate Energy, a Houston-based engineering, commissioning, and field services player, to handle the commissioning scope of its semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) destined for a deepwater project in the Gulf of America (U.S. Gulf of Mexico).

As a result, Gate Energy will provide commissioning services for BP’s FPU Kaskida, in close collaboration with Seatrium, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider for the unit that will be deployed at the Kaskida field, approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, in the deepwater U.S. Gulf.

The company’s scope of work entails static and dynamic commissioning, systems completion management, and interface coordination, delivered under stringent safety and quality standards. The award builds on Gate’s commissioning experience across multiple Seatrium-fabricated floating production units, including a recent job for Shell’s Sparta development.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at Gate Energy, commented: “Collaborating with Seatrium on the Kaskida project is a continuation of the strong working relationship we’ve built together on previous deepwater developments.

“Following our successful delivery of commissioning on BP’s Argos platform, we’re proud to bring that same level of commitment and technical excellence to the Kaskida project.”

As the nominated commissioning provider, the Houston-based firm will support the full commissioning execution in alignment with Seatrium’s project delivery framework. The Kaskida greenfield deepwater development is located around 200 miles offshore Galveston in the Keathley Canyon area.

Lee Jordan, CEO of Gate Energy, highlighted: “We are pleased to once again leverage the skills of our integrated Asia-Pacific and US-based commissioning teams to support BP in delivering maximum value from their deepwater projects.”

This comes after SBM Offshore was selected for the wet tow and installation of the FPU. TechnipFMC was tasked with the integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) portion of the work at Kaskida.

