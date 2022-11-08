Briggs Marine enters Japanese offshore wind market

November 8, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Horizon Ocean Management (HOM), a subsidiary joint venture between Mitsui and Japan’s wind turbine maintenance company Hokutaku, has signed a collaboration agreement with the UK-based Briggs Marine to establish an offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) consultancy and service provision offering in Japan.

The agreement will see the two companies working together to provide pre-bidding development advisory services, development loss prevention services, installation support, and operational strategic advisory and service provision for offshore wind assets.

“The European offshore wind supply chain has a wealth of marine and subsea experience via its long history in sectors such as Oil & Gas, in order to realise our national offshore wind deployment vision, HOM believe that learning from and working with the leading companies in these more advanced markets will develop and improve Japanese competence earlier, ultimately helping to establish middle to long-term local capability”, said Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM.

The collaboration agreement is effective immediately, according to a press release from Briggs Marine, a cable service company and a vessel provider to the offshore wind industry.

“We continually monitor growing overseas opportunities and identified Japan as the most appropriate market to establish a presence within the rapidly evolving Asian renewable sector”, said Collieson Briggs, Managing Director of Briggs Marine.

“It was clear from early discussions that Briggs and HOM shared a number of common aspirations and ideologies, the decision to establish a collaboration agreement was an easy one to make. We are confident that HOM will be a strong player in the Japanese offshore wind market when the O&M service market reaches critical mass in the coming years and we are delighted to be adding to their suite of asset servicing capabilities”.