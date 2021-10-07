Bureau Veritas launches new sustainable energy center in Singapore

October 7, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Singapore (BV)has launched a new centre of excellence, the innovation Centre of Alternative Renewables Energy (iCARE), supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

As informed, the new centre will focus on sustainable growth and new technology in Singapore. By creating an enabling environment for value innovation in the industry, BV hopes to generate a positive impact and attract and develop talent in maritime careers.

“As our business continues to strengthen in Singapore and across the region, this investment is aligning BV with stakeholders to ensure collaboration, quickening the journey to GHG and sustainability targets,” David Barrow, Vice-President, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore commented.

“We already have new sustainability and innovation projects under way, and we will be working closely with the recently opened Maritime Centre for Decarbonisation in Singapore. The support of the EDB reflects Singapore’s proactive and leading edge in future technology and decarbonisation.”

The director of the new centre is Koh Shu Yong, former head of commercial & innovation at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore in Singapore. Ashish Anilan, sustainability leader in BV’s Southeast Asia Zone, will work with the director on developing strategic plans for sustainable growth.

“Moving into a new era of innovation and technology, it is paramount to shape new paradigms for innovation in the industry and to develop more collaborative impact to explore innovative ideas on sustainable energy solutions for the future, meeting both Singapore’s and global regulatory requirements,” the new director highlighted.

These innovation efforts are expected to enhance Singapore’s maritime industry, and further strengthen the country’s role as a maritime hub for the region.

Singapore has been ranked as the top global shipping centre, according to the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index, published by the Baltic Exchange and Xinhua.

Singapore has been rated as the top location due to the size of its port, number of internationally-focused shipbrokers, financiers, lawyers and insurers based there and its supportive government policies.

