Bureau Veritas okays HELION marine fuel cell system

August 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

High-power fuel cell manufacturer HELION Hydrogen Power has obtained approval in principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) for its FC-Rack Marine, a zero-emission hydrogen-powered electric generator for maritime applications.

Courtesy of Bureau Veritas

The approval is said to be the result of a close collaboration between HELION and BV, aiming at deploying the safe use of hydrogen as an energy vector for propulsion and shore-to-ship power supply.

HELION’s new FC-Rack Marine incorporates a thermal management system, a dedicated onboard control system, and a hydrogen safety system that enables the system to be installed inside or on the deck of the vessel.

Additionally, its vertical architecture facilitates ease of access during maintenance operations.

HELION’s marine-certified fuel cell will be operational by the end of 2023 and will supply zero-emission power to a dredger operating in the Occitanie Region and built by the Piriou shipyard.

For what is said to be the world’s first hybrid diesel-hydrogen dredger, HELION’s 200 kW FC-Rack will provide the energy required for life on board when the vessel is at berth and will partly supply the power needed for the propulsion during dredging activities.

Commenting on the approval, Vincent MAHEO, president of HELION Hydrogen Power, said: ” … This certificate will lead to the industrialisation of the FC-Rack Marine in order to provide a reliable and robust solution to our customers in the marine industry in their decarbonisation ambitions. The story does not end there since our fuel cell system has already been selected in marine projects in real-world conditions.”