BV and Hanwha Ocean work on 3D model-based classification approval

September 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) and Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME), have completed a joint development project (JDP) to enable 3D model-based approval for the classification of ships.

The JDP tested and validated the workflow of 3D model-based classification approvals, where classification reviews are directly based on the 3D model provided by the designer instead of using traditional 2D drawings.

Potential benefits include improved accuracy, better visualization of design, reduced cost with increased efficiency, and enhanced collaboration, according to the partners.

Hanwha Ocean provided the cargo hold region of one LNG carrier using OCX (Open Class eXchange) format.

Based on this 3D model, Bureau Veritas automatically generated the calculation models used in BV’s rule-checking software: MARS (prescriptive rule check) and VeriSTAR Hull (finite element analysis). In addition, BV provided Hanwha Ocean with access to its web-based collaborative platform (VeriSTAR Project Management) to share comments and the progress of the design review in real time.

“Together with Bureau Veritas, we are developing 3D model based ship design procedure using NAPA Designer for improvement of our design capability as well as engineering competitiveness and to achieve one more step toward digital transformation. As our 3D model can be used for Classification rule check purpose and also can be submitted to Class for approval via 3D OCX format, 3D OCX can be very helpful for Hanwha Ocean and Classification Society simultaneously,” Duke Lee, Technical Director of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., said.

“We are pleased to cooperate with Hanwha Ocean on the classification approval process using 3D models. It is our expectation that classification approval process using this 3D model can be applied to actual projects with Hanwha Ocean, and improved efficiency and accuracy can be expected. This collaboration between Hanwha Ocean and BV is an obvious demonstration of our commitment to collaborate with key players in the industry, supporting innovation to meet sustainability ambitions and challenges ahead,” Alexander Gregg-Smith, SVP of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore North Asia Zone, stated.

Digital technology is developing rapidly and is applied to all industries, including shipbuilding and marine, where it plays an important role to improve the development and efficiency of design and production processes. 3D classification is an important component of BV’s digital transformation programme, having received significant investment.