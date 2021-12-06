BV, MolyWorks team up on green solutions for maritime

December 6, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Singapore (BV M&O) and MolyWorks Materials Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting additive manufacturing, sustainable metal powders, and green services for the maritime industry.

As informed, the duo will work together on several initiatives that will support innovation, decarbonisation and sustainability in the maritime, offshore, and renewable energy sectors.

The signing ceremony took place at the Singapore BV M&O Office and was attended by representatives from both companies.

The MOU was signed by Phil Ward, CEO, MolyWorks Materials Corporation, and David Barrow, Vice President, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, South Asia Zone. Photo: BV

The announcement follows the recent opening by BV of a Singapore-based Centre of Excellence – named innovation, Centre for Alternative and Renewable Energy (iCARE) – by which BV aims to increase the collaborative efforts between the global networks and continue to empower organizations to implement, measure and achieve their sustainability objectives.

With its R&D and production metal powder manufacturing and recycling facility in Singapore, MolyWorks aims to support Singapore and local enterprises in reducing their carbon footprint through material reuse and recycling. The foundry offers a wide range of metal powders, including custom alloys/small batches for R&D and high volume for large-scale industrial production.

“Bureau Veritas sees this partnership directly supporting both organisations and the industry as a whole… This is a great example of industry collaboration to ensure that we can achieve industry ambitions relating to innovation and green agendas,” David Barrow, Vice President, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, South Asia Zone, said.

“MolyWorks is delighted and honoured to formally partner and collaborate with BV Singapore to jointly promote additive manufacturing and other emerging business opportunities to the maritime and marine companies, tapping into MolyWorks’ metal powder production and recycling capabilities and BV’s green services,” Phil Ward, CEO, MolyWorks Materials Corporation, commented.

Following this MoU signing ceremony, there will be further discussion between the two companies on potential future projects.