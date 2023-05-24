BVS, Engie establish low-carbon advisory and risk management partnership

May 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

French Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS) and compatriot energy company Engie have formed a low-carbon advisory and risk management partnership for the shipping industry.

Bureau Veritas (BV)

Specifically, BVS joined forces with Engie’s entity Global Energy Management & Sales (GEMS), the energy management arm of Engie.

The partners will develop a suite of advisory and market access services to help shipping interests thoroughly understand upcoming regulatory requirements, manage their risk and identify the optimal low-carbon emissions roadmap for their operations.

Specifically, this partnership aims to provide vessel owners, operators and charterers with the expertise and insight they require in managing their marine fuels and carbon prices exposures in the context of an increasingly differentiated marine fuels market, by fuel type, geographic location, and carbon intensity.

This will provide BVS and GEMS’s customers with “a low carbon emission transportation roadmap that fits with their commercial and operational requirements and aligns with their risk management needs“.

“This partnership brings together GEMS’s experience in the analysis and trading of energy products, including emission allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), with BVS’s technical advisory and consultancy expertise in the marine and offshore sectors, to offer commercial and risk-management solutions to owners, operators and charterers looking at how to best manage their present and future low-carbon operating models,” the partners highlighted.

In February this year, Engie announced it is moving to the second stage of its strategic plan, stepping up growth in the energy transition with an emphasis on renewables.

The group said its 2021-23 strategic plan has been successfully executed and the time has come to move on to the second stage.