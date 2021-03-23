BW LNG takes delivery of BW Lesmes

March 23, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier, BW Lesmes.

Courtesy of BW

The vessel named after the late LNG trading pioneer, Luis Lesmes, was built at the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

In a brief statement through its social media channels that vessel is capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of LNG.

It is also fitted with the ME-GI dual-fuel two-stroke engine with reliquefaction capabilities.

The vessel completed its sea trials in February.

DSME has three additional LNG vessels with the same capacity on order at the South Korean yard for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

The company also owns a stake in two LNG newbuilds under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China.