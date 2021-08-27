Photo: BW LPG

Back to overview
Home Green marine BW LPG to retrofit six VLGCs with LPG propulsion

BW LPG to retrofit six VLGCs with LPG propulsion

August 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based owner and operator of LPG vessels BW LPG has revealed that it plans to retrofit six of its very large gas carriers (VLGCs) to liquified petroleum gas (LPG) propulsion.

As disclosed, the company has secured a $45 million transition loan (revolving credit facility) in August this year to carry out the project.

The announcement was published in BW LPG’s Q2 financial results. As informed, the LPG owner reported a Q2 2021 net profit of $23.1 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $54.8 million for Q2 2021, representing an EBITDA margin of 58.3% for the quarter.

Last year, BW LPG strengthen its commitment to adopting LPG as a fuel having lifted an option for the delivery of four additional LPG dual-fuel engines.

Related Article

Retrofitting process of four VLGCs with LPG dual-fuel propulsion engines was completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Related Article

BW Libra is the 4th of 15 VLGCs the firm has committed to retrofitting with pioneering LPG dual-fuel propulsion technology.

The vessel joined BW Orion, BW Gemini and BW Leo that are already sailing on LPG.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    Bachmann electronic GmbH

    Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers…