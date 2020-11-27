Canada’s Ocean Supercluster award for Teledyne CARIS

November 27, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Teledyne CARIS has secured funding from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster award to develop software for remote operations survey processing.

A Teledyne Technologies company said that this is in alignment with its leading AI strategy.

Teledyne CARIS’ project aims at three targeted deliverables:

The enhancement of its desktop-based product line to leverage the cloud to deliver consistent access for global users in every possible circumstance;

Support for remote mapping operations to underpin advancements in ocean robotics;

Infusing its passion for future ocean mappers with access to virtual training through the CARIS Cloud Platform.

The company has also partnered with Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG), with experience using the company’s software with autonomous vehicles.

In addition to OFG, the company will be working with other stakeholders to assist on training, including the University of New Brunswick and Memorial Universities Marine Institute. Both universities also offer CARIS software as part of their curriculum. Other stakeholders include CIDCO from Quebec as well as H2i a consultancy from Ottawa specializing in Ocean Mapping strategy.

Andy Hoggarth, VP sales and marketing at Teledyne CARIS, said:

“Collaborating with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is something we have been keen to do and through the Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program we have found our platform. This project has special meaning to Teledyne CARIS as a Canadian endeavor with a global impact.”