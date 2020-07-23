Canada’s Ocean Supercluster launches second call for accelerated ocean projects

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) has issued a second Canada-wide Call for Proposals for its Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program (AOSP).

It will further invest in ocean projects and trigger additional industry investment in innovation and capacity-building in oceans during this challenging time.

The AOSP supplements the Ocean Supercluster’s core programs in Technology Leadership and Innovation Ecosystem.

“We had an incredible response to our first Call for Proposals under the accelerated program in May that saw an influx of new OSC members and some very exciting new projects that we look forward to announcing in the fall,” said OSC CEO Kendra MacDonald.

“With continued uncertainties due to the global pandemic, Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is driving new opportunities for accelerated ocean projects, while also seeing continued momentum in our core programming.“

MacDonald says these OSC projects will commercialize Canadian-made ocean solutions that have applications across ocean sectors and with a market opportunity that is global, generating significant economic benefits including growing ocean companies and retaining and creating more jobs in Canada.

The Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program July 2020 Call for Proposals is an opportunity for projects that can be completed in less than two years.

It is deadline-driven and competitive with a focus on three Project Themes including: remote operations; digital/automated technologies; and environmental technologies.

The application process is now open and begins with expressions of interest which must be submitted by 11 August 2020.

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is an industry-led transformative cluster aiming to tackle the shared challenges of multiple ocean sectors through a collaborative program designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of globally relevant solutions.

This includes leaders in fisheries, aquaculture, offshore resources, bioresources, transportation, as well as marine renewables, defence, and ocean technologies committed to leveraging collective strengths and working together.