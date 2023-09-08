Capital Gas details deal for world’s 1st 88,000 cbm ammonia carriers

September 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Greek ship management service provider Capital Gas Ship Management has revealed more details about its latest construction deal for two 88,000 cbm very large ammonia carriers (VLAC).

The signing ceremony for the construction of the vessels took place during the Gastech 2023 held in Singapore.

South Korean shipbuilding major HD KSOE signed contracts for the world’s first four 88,000 CBM (㎥) VLACs with Capital Gas and Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Pte (EPS).

The ships will be constructed by HD KSOE’s subsidiary HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan .

These vessels distinguish themselves from conventional very-large gas carriers as they are designed with significantly increased ammonia loading capacity in the cargo tanks.

Specifically, the new tanks will allow them to carry ammonia up to 98% of cargo tank capacity. The VLACs are scheduled to be delivered by the second half of 2027.

Capital Gas is currently implementing one of the largest and most diversified shipbuilding programs of 59 newbuildings with delivery dates extending from 2020 to 2027.

This includes the order of the world’s first two innovative liquefied CO2 (LCO2) 22,000 cbm carriers expected to be delivered in 2025-2026.

As part of its decarbonisation strategy, Capital Gas has recently joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII), which was launched in September 2022.

MAMII was formed to identify, accelerate and advocate technology solutions for the maritime industry to measure and manage methane emissions activity. In doing so, it aims to minimise the environmental impact of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in shipping, whilst aiding the transition to future fuel solutions.