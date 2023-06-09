Cargill, Kotug partner on world’s 1st zero-emission electric pusher tug and barge

June 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss freight trader Cargill has partnered with Dutch towage and maritime company Kotug International to deploy the world’s first fully electric pusher boat and barges to transport cocoa beans from the Port of Amsterdam.

The zero-emission vessel, equipped with new technology and propulsion systems, eliminates harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM). The fully electric pusher boats and barges are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 190.000 kg per year.

The boats will run on green energy from the wind farm that Cargill and Vattenfall operate in partnership with Windpark Hanze.

Kotug’s zero-emission E-Pusher and E-Barges will trasport cocoa beans to Cargill’s cocoa factory in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

“Cargill is committed to nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Electrifying the transportation of our cocoa beans is just one example of how we are implementing new, innovative sustainable practices to reduce our impact on the planet and protect people,” said Emiel van Dijk, Managing Director Cocoa & Chocolate Europe & West Africa.

“By introducing the world’s first zero emission vessel of this set-up we aim to inspire other shipping companies, governments, and stakeholders to embrace clean energy solutions and make significant strides towards achieving the global climate goals for the next generation,” Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International added.