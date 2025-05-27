Back to overview
Home Green Marine ‘Next Generation Lithuania’: KOTUG to deliver first all-electric pusher tug for Baltic states

Project & Tenders
May 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Lithuanian Inland Waterways Authority (VVKD) has contracted Dutch towage and maritime company KOTUG International to deliver the first fully electric pusher tug to operate in the Baltic states.

Courtesy of KOTUG

The contract, which is a part of Lithuania’s strategic investment in a more sustainable waterway network, was awarded after an international public tender and approval from Lithuania’s National Security Coordination Commission.

The electric pusher tug, designed and engineered in the Netherlands, will be built at the Padmos Shipyard in Stellendam.

Following the testing phase, the vessel is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2026.

As informed, the pusher tug, EPUSHER-L, will operate on the Nemunas River and is designed for cargo transport using barges supplied by VVKD.

With an endurance of up to 50 hours and a range of 300 kilometers on a single charge, the vessel is expected to eliminate up to 91,500 kilograms of CO₂ emissions annually by switching from diesel to electric.

The project is co-funded by the European Union (EU) under the “Next Generation Lithuania” Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan, which allocated €11 million for low-emission inland waterway solutions. In addition to the electric pusher tug, VVKD will invest in an electric crane and new barge infrastructure.

VVKD’s Director General, Vladimiras Vinokurovas, commented on this investment: “This investment marks a strategic shift in our operations: we are beginning the transition to an electric fleet. The first vessel will be used to maintain inland waterway infrastructure, and in the near future, we will increase the number of electric vessels.”

Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International, said: “This project represents a leap in sustainable inland shipping. We are proud to support Lithuania in realizing its ambition to decarbonize its transport sector through innovative electric propulsion. The EPUSHER-L is built to deliver zero-emission performance without compromising on power or endurance.”

Two years ago, KOTUG delivered the first fully electric pusher tug, E-Pusher M, to its partner Cargill for operation in the Netherlands.

In September 2024, KOTUG also received an order from sand handling and transport specialist ROS to deliver a fully electric pusher tug to be deployed on an emission-free sand transport chain between the Maasvlakte and Rotterdam.

