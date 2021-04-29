Cargotec eyes 1M tonne CO2 emission reduction in value chain

April 29, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Cargotec, a Finnish company specializing in the manufacturing of cargo-handling machinery for ships, ports and terminals, has committed to reducing the CO2 emissions of its value chain by 1 million tons by 2024.

The newly unveiled target is part of the company’s refined strategy and vision.

Acccording to Cargotec, breakthrough objectives are sustainability and profitable growth.

With its business areas Kalmar, MacGregor and Hiab, Cargotec’s vision is to become “the global leader” in sustainable cargo flow.

“Our previous vision – becoming the global leader in intelligent cargo handling – highlighted the importance of digitalisation. With our present operating model, digitalisation already constitutes an integrated part of our processes, solutions and offering,” Mika Vehviläinen, Cargotec’s CEO, said.

“Intelligent solutions enable sustainable and profitable growth. The importance of sustainability has significantly increased in our customers’ operations and we lift it into our vision.”

Strategy progress is measured by financial reporting, leadership index, eco portfolio share of sales and, in the future, CO2 emission reduction and the net promoter score as well.

Last year, Cargotec committed to the UN Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, promising to pursue science-based measures to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The company also shared its vision of attaining carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030.

“Our key business driver is to reduce the carbon footprint of the logistics industry. We want to do our part to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. By realising our strategy, we acknowledge our responsibility to innovate and offer low-carbon business solutions that enable a sustainable path for the logistics industry,” Vehviläinen added.

“We see sustainability as an inspiring business opportunity. Last year, our eco portfolio solutions already constituted almost a quarter of our total sales. This clearly shows that, in terms of safety, emission efficiency and productivity, our customers see the benefits they can achieve with these solutions.”