Cavotec secures shore power connection orders for large boxships

March 31, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss cleantech company Cavotec has been awarded shore power equipment orders from an unnamed shipping line.

The equipment will enable connection to shoreside electricity, thereby cutting emissions in port areas and surrounding communities. Courtesy of Cavotec

The total value of the orders placed by a company based in the Nordic region is more than EUR 2 million ($2.2 million).

The equipment, which will enable connection to shoreside electricity, will be retrofitted to some of the largest containerships in the world, according to Cavotec.

Specifically, the orders are for a significant number of Cavotec’s PowerAMPReels and will enable the vessels to connect to shore power wherever available. This enables considerable reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur oxides, and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality in the port and nearby residential areas.

The systems will be installed on the containerships during scheduled maintenance in drydock. Deliveries are expected to start this spring and continue into early 2023.

Cavotec designs and delivers connection and electrification

solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications.

Earlier this month, Cavotec also secured shore power connection orders for 13,000 TEU and 7,000 TEU containerships being built in China for Chartworld and Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), respectively.

