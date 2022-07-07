Centurion combines businesses to create subsea services provider

July 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Centurion Group has combined its Aberdeen-based businesses Aleron and Seanic UK to form Centurion Subsea Services (CSS).​

Centurion Subsea Services is said to provide specialist subsea equipment and engineering services to the energy, renewables, decommissioning and subsea construction industries.

The company is part of the Centurion UK Rentals & Services division.

According to Centurion, by bringing together the shallow water ROV design and manufacturing expertise of Aleron with Seanic UK’s diver, deck and ROV tooling, Centurion Subsea Services will deliver a fully-integrated service and complex subsea operations through the entire lifecycle of projects.​

“Centurion Subsea Services unites the decades of experience of both Aleron and Seanic UK to provide a fully-integrated equipment service for a huge variety of subsea projects and customers within the energy and renewable sectors, and beyond,” said ​Gary McConnell, managing director of Centurion Subsea Services.

“Combining the strengths of our two businesses under one umbrella will offer incomparable benefits, and we can’t wait to start this next chapter in our journey.”

Centurion CEO Fernando Assing stated that the company is focused on growing the subsea division through investment and acquisition, and this combination is the first stage of its wider strategic global development plans.

In June, Centurion’s brand ATR Lifting Solutions secured a long-term deal with oil and gas company Ithaca Energy.

Under the three-year deal, ATR will provide lifting gear and inspection services across the operator’s North Sea portfolio of assets.

