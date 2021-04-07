Centurion’s Seanic joins TEAMER marine energy testing network

April 7, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Seanic Ocean Systems, a Centurion company providing subsea engineering services, has joined the U.S. Department of Energy-supported Testing Expertise and Access for Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) program.

Seanic Ocean Systems’ test tank (Courtesy of Centurion)

The partnership with TEAMER is part of the company’s drive to transform the offshore energy industries it serves through innovation and collaboration, according to Centurion.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy and directed by the Pacific Ocean Energy Trust (POET), TEAMER is a program dedicated to moving non-oil & gas marine energy technologies, such as wave and tidal, closer to market through research, funding, and partnerships with leading U.S.-based businesses within the marine energy industries.

Seanic’s state-of-the-art test tank in Texas will be used to facilitate and aid in the research of marine energy technology.

The 15-metre-square tank, with the depth of 9 metres, is suitable for component and power testing, general component testing, and technical design support. The tank also offers the use of a work class ROV.

Andy Guinn, President of Seanic, said: “We are delighted to be part of this important program. Our proven track record of subsea engineering excellence and one-of-a-kind test tank facility sets us apart from the rest and will allow us to make a significant contribution to TEAMER’s mission of making alternative marine energy sources viable and accessible in the marketplace.

“Seanic is committed to efficiently and sustainably meeting the needs of our customers, and through this program, we will be able to support our existing and new clients while actively participating in the transformation of the offshore industry”.

To remind, TEAMER recently selected 23 marine energy projects to receive support as a result of the second call for projects. It adds to the 16 companies and organizations which received testing support back in 2020.

TEAMER program’s third request for technical support will open for applications on April 9, 2021.