CF Industries becomes strategic partner to zero-carbon shipping centre

May 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Hydrogen and nitrogen products manufacturer CF Industries has decided to join the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent not-for-profit research and development centre, as a strategic partner.

Illustration. Source: CF Industries

By becoming a strategic partner to the centre, CF Industries is committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero-carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry.

CF Industries is said to be one of the world’s leading ammonia makers and is supporting global decarbonisation by producing nearly 2 million tons of low-carbon ammonia production capacity by 2024.

This includes installing a 20MW electrolyzer to enable the production of green ammonia at the Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana, CF Industries said.

CEO of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, welcomed the new partner: “As a U.S.-based producer, CF Industries brings additionality to the Center’s established partner portfolio from both a geographical and a value chain perspective. This will significantly complement and strengthen our ability to work, collaborate, and create an impact on enabling robust low-emission ammonia fuel pathways, addressing safety topics on handling and operation of ammonia, and creating robust engagement on regulatory topics.”

Tony Will, president and CEO of CF Industries Holdings, said: “We believe ammonia has an important role to play in the world’s transition to clean energy and is a particularly promising approach for the maritime industry. We look forward to sharing our expertise with the Center and working together to develop the roadmap to decarbonise maritime shipping.”

