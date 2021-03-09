CGG taps Shearwater for Northern Viking Graben phase two

March 9, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

CGG has contracted Shearwater GeoServices for the phase two of its Northern Viking Graben multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea.

The new survey will expand on the phase one acquisition initiated in 2020. It will add a second azimuth over CGG’s existing Northern Viking Graben 3D survey and extend coverage into the UKCS.

Shearwater also executed the 2020 campaign of Northern Viking Graben, utilising its vessel SW Amundsen.

Supported by industry pre-funding, the five-month survey will start in early May, continuing throughout the North Sea season.

The 2021 phase two acquisition will add approximately 8,000 square kilometres of new data in an E-W direction.

Similar to the 2020 phase one, multi-component technology will be used for the acquisition.

Fast-track data from the phase two acquisition should be available by the end of 2021. CGG plans to release the final processed data during the second half of 2022.

“This expansion draws on CGG’s extensive understanding of the Northern Viking Graben and builds on our 44,000 square kilometres of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea,” says Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG.

In addition, Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater, said: “With the addition of this award to our backlog, we are now experiencing increasing demand for Shearwater’s multisensor vessels for the upcoming 2021 season.”

CGG contract is the second Shearwater announced this week. The company also secured a 4D survey for Total offshore Angola.

For the purpose of the project, Shearwater said it will utilise one of its multisensor equipped vessels; in conjunction with source vessels from its fleet.