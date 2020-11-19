CGN orders Wärtsilä engines for hybrid ferries

November 19, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has secured engines order for two CGN hybrid ferries.

The company will supply the engines and related emissions control after-treatment systems.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The new passenger ferries will operate between Switzerland and France across Lake Geneva.

Shiptec yard in Switzerland is building the vessels. General Navigation Company (CGN), a Swiss ferry operator based in Lausanne placed the order.

The high-speed Wärtsilä 14 engines are compliant with the stringent EU Stage V emissions standard for inland waterway vessels. These regulations came into force in the EU earlier this year.

The 60 meters long, 700 passenger capacity vessels will feature advanced hybrid energy and propulsion systems. High efficiency and environmental compliance were key factors in the selection of this engine.

Wärtsilä will begin equipment delivery beginning in summer 2021. The first vessel is expected to commence commercial operations in December 2022.

Shiptec will deliver the second ferry approximately one year later.

The Wärtsilä 14 is the most compact engine in its power range in the marine market. It serves both propulsion and auxiliary genset applications.

The Wärtsilä 14 high-speed engine is available in 12- and 16-cylinder configurations. It has a power output between 749 and 1340 kWm in mechanical propulsion. In the auxiliary generating set and diesel-electric propulsion applications, it has an output between 675 and 1155 kWe.