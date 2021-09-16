Back to overview
China’s Guangdong Province gets first subsea cable factory

September 16, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

China’s ZTT has completed its new submarine cable factory in the Guangdong Province and is set to have it operational ahead of schedule.

Source: ZTT

According to the company, the South Sea Submarine Cable Co. (ZTT-SSSC) factory was well-calibrated for production on 9 September.

The new factory boasts an annual production capacity of 1,500 kilometers for medium-voltage and high-voltage submarine cables.

It is said to have the capability to support 2 GW of offshore wind projects to provide five billion kilowatt-hours of annual power generation.

ZTT-SSSC is the first submarine cable system factory in the Guangdong Province.

