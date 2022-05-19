ClassNK certifies NAPA’s data-driven voyage efficiency solutions

May 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

NAPA, a provider of maritime software, services, and data analysis, has received a key innovation certification from class society ClassNK for its data-powered voyage efficiency solutions that have been used onboard Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun’s vessels.

ClassNK issued its Innovation Endorsement certification for NAPA Fleet Intelligence and NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization. The certification recognises and supports innovations that further environmental and safety goals in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ClassNK has also issued its highest level of Digital Smart Ship (DSS) certification for all Nissen Kaiun’s vessels that have been using the solutions for a few years to ensure that data from operations can be consistently reflected into voyage planning to facilitate efficient, safe voyages.

NAPA Fleet Intelligence is a cloud-based solution that combines actual online data on board and weather data with NAPA’s 3D model database to assess and optimise performance and to advise any vessel, from a browser.

NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization applies the same big data expertise to analyse vessel performance and optimise routing, and also factors in data from shipboard hardware on vessel operations for a more accurate picture of performance.

Masaki Matsunaga, corporate officer, director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division at ClassNK, said: “The cardinal concept of Innovation Endorsement is to carry out swift certification while developing necessary criteria in partnership with technological front runners. The certification of NAPA’s solutions and subsequent upgrades of notations installing the solutions could be the ideal model to certify innovations and their effectiveness driven by cutting-edge technologies.”

“We are delighted that our voyage optimisation solution has been thoroughly evaluated at such a high level. At a time when saving fuel is a strategic priority for fleets around the world, owners and operators need to have confidence in the tools they use to plan and assess their voyages. We’re incredibly pleased that the users and crew members have found our solutions effective, and the approval from ClassNK is a significant milestone that opens the door to further deployment on fleets worldwide”, added Pekka Pakkanen, executive vice president of Shipping Solutions at NAPA.

According to the Finnish maritime software company, data-driven solutions have an important role in shipping’s sustainability transition.

In a recent interview with Offshore Energy, NAPA’s CEO Mikko Kuosa said that the sustainable ship of the future will be made of data just as much as steel.

Meanwhile, the company is collaborating with ClassNK as well as Bureau Veritas (BV) to facilitate and support the use of 3D models in the ship design and class approval process.

