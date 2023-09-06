ClassNK, Fukui ally on safety relief valve study for cargo tank of LH2 carriers

September 6, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Japan’s ClassNK and Fukui Seisakusho have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning a joint study on a safety relief valve for a cargo tank of liquefied hydrogen (LH2) carriers.

Courtesy of ClassNK

ClassNK said that, in order to ensure safety in the transport of liquefied hydrogen, the development of safety relief valves that can handle hydrogen’s characteristics, including extremely low temperatures, ease of leakage and hydrogen embrittlement, which leads to a decrease in material strength and toughness, is necessary.

Yo Fukui, President and CEO of Fukui, stated: “Fukui aims to be a leading company in ensuring the safety of customers’ equipment for the realization of a decarbonized society worldwide. For the hydrogen supply chain, it is crucial to have the commitment and the ability to execute to overcome various challenges such as extremely low temperatures and hydrogen embrittlement. I’m convinced that the MoU signed today with ClassNK will be a significant step towards achieving a sustainable society.”

Hayato Suga, Executive Vice President of ClassNK, noted: “ClassNK is pleased to launch a new partnership with Fukui, dedicated to decarbonizing society. Through our extensive experience with liquefied hydrogen carriers, we will apply our expertise to advance the development and standard relevant to the technology, thereby supporting the global adoption of liquified hydrogen carriers.”

As for ClassNK’s other LH2 endeavours, in July this year, it awarded French GTT with approval in principle (AiP) for a new concept of a membrane-type containment system for liquid hydrogen (LH2). At the time, Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer and Director of the Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division of ClassNK, expressed delight in participating in GTT’s initiative as hydrogen transport is anticipated to play a significant role in a carbon-free society.