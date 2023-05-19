CMES reveals plans to order Aframaxes and LNG carriers

May 19, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra



China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has announced plans to order additional Aframaxes and LNG carriers.

Illustration; Image c redit: CMES

The decision was made during the Twenty-Second Meeting of the Board of Directors, with the board approving the construction of two new-generation Aframax oil tankers designed to be energy-saving and environmentally friendly. The vessels will be designed to be methanol-ready.

The company’s management is expected to soon sign relevant agreements pertaining to the construction of these Aframax vessels.

Additionally, the board of directors also reached a consensus on the construction of two large LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters. This move aligns with the company’s strategic vision for expanding its LNG transport capabilities.

China Merchants Energy Shipping’s latest decision to invest in Aframaxes and LNG carriers stems from the evolving demands of the energy shipping industry. The company said that the construction of energy-efficient Aframaxes and large-scale LNG carriers reflects the company’s focus on environmental sustainability and its intention to provide efficient and reliable services in the energy sector.

The name of the shipyard set to receive the orders is yet to be confirmed, however, industry sources indicate that Dalian Shipbuilding (DSIC), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, could be the likely winner.