CMS completes world’s first 36K maintenance on dual-fuel engine

CSSC Marine Service Co. (CMS), the equipment service subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has completed what is said to be the world’s first ever 36,000 running hours major maintenance on dual-fuel engines.

The overhaul was carried out by CMS Korea at the Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE) shipyard in June 2022.

The maintenance was conducted on SK Audace, an 11,700 gross tonnage LNG tanker owned by Total Gas & Power Chartering.

SK Audace runs on six WinGD X62DF twin engines developed by Swiss marine power company Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD).

Having completed more than 36,000 operating hours, a major service was scheduled in accordance with class society and design specifications.

The full package maintenance project included condition-based and post-completion consulting.

“The extensive service capabilities of CMS have again been emphasised with the successful completion of this landmark maintenance project”, said Yan Wei, VP of CMS.

“Not only was it the first 36,000-hour overhaul of a dual-fuel engine, but the spare parts supply had to be carried out under challenging lockdown circumstances because of Covid-19. Most importantly, the overhaul confirmed the excellent condition of the WinGD engines.”

In November 2021, WinGD revealed that its engines will be able to run on methanol and ammonia from 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The multi-fuel solutions will be based on their diesel-fueled X engines and dual-fuel X-DF engines. Both of these series of engines are already compatible with low-carbon fuels – liquid biofuel or biogas respectively, which is expected to provide significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

