Commissioning of Baltic Pipe receiving terminal further postponed

October 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The commissioning of the Baltic Pipe receiving terminal in western Denmark is set to be further postponed due to continued technical challenges.

The receiving terminal for gas from the Norwegian Europipe II pipeline was initially planned to be commissioned on 8 October but was postponed to 20 October and will now be further delayed for almost two weeks.

Due to continued technical challenges at the terminal in Nybro near Varde, commissioning is now planned to take place in two stages.

First part of the commissioning is expected on 1 November, with half of the total capacity (6,700 MWh/h), while full commissioning is set to take place later this year.

“We still have major technical challenges at the complex facility in Nybro. The challenges include IT systems and the important control and security systems. Unfortunately, we cannot start operations on Thursday as planned. We now consider it a realistic solution that we must start with partial commissioning,” said Torben Brabo, Energinet’s director of International Relations.

According to Energinet, the delay in Nybro will not affect the gas volumes to Poland.

Related Article Posted: 22 days ago Baltic Pipe launches, full start-up expected one month earlier Posted: 22 days ago

Baltic Pipe was commissioned with partial capacity on 1 October. The volume of gas to Poland will be continuously increased until full commissioning at the end of November.

As previously announced, commissioning at full capacity, up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, can take place before originally planned because the work of laying the last pipelines in the ground in East Jutland and in West Funen progressed faster than expected.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: