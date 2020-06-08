Connector Subsea Solutions acquires Isotek Oil and Gas

Connector Subsea Solutions (CSS) has completed the acquisition of Isotek Oil and Gas.

The acquisition adds Isotek’s remote welding technology to CSS’s existing range of subsea pipeline repair capabilities which are primarily focused on mechanical clamp and connector pipe joining solutions.

The Isotek workforce which numbers 15 people is transferring over to CSS with immediate effect.

Isotek, in partnership with CSS, has been a key supplier and development partner for Equinor’s Pipeline Repair System since its inception in the early 1990s. This collaboration developed control systems and equipment for the subsea repair and installation spread, and fully remote welding equipment for hot tappin. A number of tie-ins have also been completed, along with the development and qualification with DNV-GL.

In 2019 the partnership celebrated the first fully remote hyperbaric welded tie-in which was completed on a 36” pipeline for the Johan Sverdrup field in Norway using equipment and technology developed and supplied by Isotek.

Ivar Hanson, chief executive officer, Connector Subsea Solutions said: “Having led the industry on every major milestone with regards to remote repair using mechanical connectors, CSS now also has a proven capability for remote welding. Adding Isotek’s expertise and experience to our portfolio of services allows us to offer an unrivaled range of capabilities in the repair of shallow and deep water pipelines of up to 48in diameter, in the most challenging operating conditions.”

Simon Fripp, general manager, Isotek added: “The synergies already in place between the Isotek and CSS teams will create exciting opportunities for us to develop new products and solutions for the oil and gas industry, such as our ROV power converters. This will give us strong growth potential and allow us to play a key role in supporting the trend towards autonomous subsea operations, as the industry ventures into increasingly challenging environments.”