Construction of ICE Marine’s zero-emission ferries completed

September 6, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Romania-based independent ship design group ICE Marine Design has revealed that the construction and trials of its two zero-emission ferries have been completed.

As disclosed, both vessels, the 72-meter Amherst Islander II and the 99-metre Wolfe Islander IV, recently sailed from the shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Galati to Constanta.

The Island-class ferries are equipped with batteries, designed for full electric operation.

Furthermore, they are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure becomes available. the company announced.

From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels is expected to reduce underwater radiated noise, lower emissions, and improve the passenger experience.

The units were built for the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, Canada, as part of Serco Canada Marine project.

They were set for onwards transportation to Canada onboard a heavy-lift semi-submersible transport vessel.

Both ferries will operate solely on Lake Ontario, carrying passengers and cars between Amherst and Wolfe Island.

In June 2021, ICE Marine Design signed a cooperation agreement with Canadian energy storage company Sterling PlanB to increase the uptake of energy storage systems (ESS).

The partnered sides have decided to combine knowledge and resources in order to boost the adoption of ESS and thereby accelerate the maritime industry’s energy transition.