Construction starts on Spliethoff’s DP2 duo

December 22, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

China’s Mawei shipyard has cut the first steel for two DP2 B-Type vessels ordered by Dutch shipping company Spliethoff.

The steel cutting ceremony for the 12,500 dwt tween deck multipurpose ships was held in Fuzhou on 19 December.

Image Courtesy: Spliethoff

To be named MV Brouwersgracht and MV Bloemgracht, the newbuilds are expected to be delivered to its owner in June and July 2022, respectively.

The vessels combine the intake of a multipurpose vessel with a DP2, station-keeping ability of up to Bft 6, making it ideal for supplying large volumes and heavy cargo directly offshore. To obtain the fast, safe and efficient loading and discharge of pipes, both on and offshore, the vessels have a removable, automated, pipe-handling gantry crane installed.

The B-Type is also equipped with two Huisman 500 mt heavy lift mast cranes, making it suitable for both heavy lift transportation and offshore installation. Additionally, this ship type has an open top notation, two tween deck levels and 5,900 square metres of total deck space.

In line with Spliethoff’s drive for greener operations, the vessel design is fuel-efficient and the propulsion and power generation systems are equipped with scrubbers and SCR systems.

Earlier this month, Spliethoff announced the completion of the P-Type series after it acquired Pottersgracht, a P14-type vessel. With this acquisition, the Spliethoff P-Type series consists of ten vessels – seven P14-type vessels and three P8-type vessels.

Established in 1921, Spliethoff operates a fleet of about 50 Dutch-flagged, 1A ice-classed, multipurpose vessels, ranging from 12,000 to 23,000 dwt.