Contract with BP takes Oceaneering to Caspian Sea

October 29, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering has secured a contract with UK-headquartered energy giant BP for the provision of riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services for the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin.

The Chirag platform. Source: BP

Oceaneering‘s Offshore Projects Group (OPG) was awarded the contract by bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd. for the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oilfield located about 100 kilometers east of Baku.

The company will support the multi-well mechanical wireline intervention campaign with one of its deepwater RLWI systems integrated onto a customer-provided subsea construction vessel.

The scope of work will also include project management, engineering, and systems integration services provided.

Engineering and pre-mobilization activities have begun and field operations are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Oceaneering has successfully provided RLWI solutions to help restore and improve production from existing wells in other deepwater regions of the world. We appreciate bp’s continued trust in our ability to safely provide reliable and cost-effective deepwater intervention solutions, particularly in support of the critical production in the Deepwater Gunashli area of the ACG field,” said Chris Dyer, Senior Vice President of OPG.

Oceaneering recently secured multiple subsea robotics contracts with Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras that have an anticipated aggregate revenue of approximately $180 million.

