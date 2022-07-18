Corvus Energy, Yaskawa/The Switch team up to improve marine battery systems

July 18, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Finnish power electronics specialist Yaskawa Environmental Energy/The Switch has joined forces with Norway-based maritime energy storage system manufacturer (ESS) to continue the development of its smart battery short-circuit limiter (BSCL) protection device for large-scale battery solutions and advanced DC power distribution.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Corvus Energy becomes the preferred partner for Yaskawa/The Switch in the ongoing development of its proprietary BSCL device.

The three-year agreement also includes the joint promotion of each party’s products.

“We are very happy to be working with Corvus Energy as a world leader in marine ESS and look forward to constructive collaboration and teamwork”, said Miika Reinikka, president of Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch Division.

“We are pleased to join forces with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch. Their … skill in thinking outside the box to solve complex challenges makes them a valuable partner on our journey to decarbonise shipping. Their innovative technology makes a big difference for the utilisation, scalability and safety of marine battery systems”, added Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy.

As described, the BSCL solution was developed to tackle the risk of releasing a massive amount of short-term current that can result in system damage when connecting high-energy-content batteries to one electrical system.

The innovation BSCL brings is to limit short-term current from each set of batteries, immediately blocking the short-circuit system, the developer explained.

This allows more batteries to be connected to the electrical system and fewer DC-Hubs, making the entire system more compact and representing a significant financial saving. The space-saving in terms of cabinet length means less CAPEX while at the same time promoting safety, efficiency and reliability.

The device is said to work for the entire Corvus ESS portfolio, including Corvus Orca, but is particularly suited to Corvus Energy’s Blue Whale ESS, which is designed to meet large operational energy demands at a cost-effective kWh price.

The Blue Whale system has been specifically developed for large battery installations ranging from 10 MWh and upwards. Typical vessel applications include cruise ships as well as large ferries, yachts, merchant ships, inland vessels and workboats.

