Crane ordered for first Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel

September 1, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Dominion Energy has selected Huisman to deliver the crane for what will be the first U.S. Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel.

The crane will be able to lift 2,200 tons and will allow the installation of the new generation of offshore wind turbines.

The vessel is expected to enter service by December 2023 and to be based out of the Hampton Roads region of Virginia with a U.S. crew.

“A Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel is vital for the continued growth of the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s vice president of generation construction.

“Huisman is a global leader and brings years of experience to this venture and will further enable the offshore wind industry to bring clean, renewable energy to customers in the U.S.”

Dominion Energy announced in May it is leading a consortium to build the Jones Act compliant installation vessel which will service U.S. offshore wind projects.

The company expects the vessel to be used on a pipeline exceeding 5 GW of offshore wind construction through 2027, enabling the investment needed for this first of its kind vessel.