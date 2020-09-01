Crane ordered for first Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel
Dominion Energy has selected Huisman to deliver the crane for what will be the first U.S. Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel.
The crane will be able to lift 2,200 tons and will allow the installation of the new generation of offshore wind turbines.
The vessel is expected to enter service by December 2023 and to be based out of the Hampton Roads region of Virginia with a U.S. crew.
“A Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel is vital for the continued growth of the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s vice president of generation construction.
“Huisman is a global leader and brings years of experience to this venture and will further enable the offshore wind industry to bring clean, renewable energy to customers in the U.S.”
Dominion Energy announced in May it is leading a consortium to build the Jones Act compliant installation vessel which will service U.S. offshore wind projects.
The company expects the vessel to be used on a pipeline exceeding 5 GW of offshore wind construction through 2027, enabling the investment needed for this first of its kind vessel.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
First Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel coming in 2023
A consortium led by Dominion Energy is developing a Jones Act compliant installation vessel for the ...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 1 months ago
Huisman to deliver cranes for Taiwan’s first offshore wind installation vessel
Huisman has secured a contract by CSBC Corporation to deliver a 4,000mt Offshore Mast Crane (OMC) fo...Posted: 1 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months agoPremium
Offshore energy industry navigating 100-year-old US law
Section 27 of the U.S. Merchant Marine, sponsored by Senator Wesley L. Jones and enacted in June 192...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 6 days ago
Old Dominion Uni gets grant to study offshore wind impact on military
Virginia’s Old Dominion University has won a USD 775,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Def...Posted: 6 days ago