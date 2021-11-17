CRP Subsea targets renewables with new manufacturing facility

November 17, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

CRP Subsea has made a large-scale investment in a new manufacturing facility to support its transition from primarily oil & gas into the renewables market.

Located in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, the purpose-built manufacturing facility includes a semi-automated production line for the NjordGuard cable protection system (CPS) used for offshore wind farms.

According to CRP Subsea, the 12,000 square meter facility enables the company to significantly improve the flow of materials, achieve throughput efficiencies and increase productivity, increasing Bend Stiffener production output by a factor of 20.

In addition, CRP Subsea is also increasing its staff resource to support the expansion of the business.

“We are at the forefront of technical engineering and innovation, providing reliable, proven Dynamic Bending Stiffener solutions within the oil & gas industry,” said Ray Cann, head of operations at CRP Subsea.

“As renewable energy demands increase, we want to play an active part in applying our 25+ years’ polyurethane experience, technical expertise and knowledge to protect our customers critical assets. We are keen to support the commitments made at COP26 and the drive to net zero.”

CRP Subsea launched a new subsea Motion Stabiliser technology in September, which is said to be designed to protect cables, umbilicals and flowlines from motion instability and damage from uncontrolled movement.

Engineered to mitigate instability in both axial and lateral directions, the Motion Stabiliser design includes customizable fins that anchor into the seabed increasing overall resistance, the company said.