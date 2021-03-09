Crystal Endeavor wraps up sea trials

March 9, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

This embedded content is only visible after accepting cookies. Change your preferences

The expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor has returned to MV Werften’s Stralsund shipyard after completing a three-day sea trial in the Baltic Sea.

The extensive tests were launched on March 5 and were completed out on Sunday. The tests were aimed at verifying the functionality of important technical systems in service.

Among other things, the propulsion system, steering and navigation were tested under real conditions.

After leaving the port area with the assistance of tugs, the trip went south around the island of Rügen and further into the deep-water area between Rügen and Bornholm. Another test run is planned for April. By then, interior work will almost be completed.

“As a result of the dedication and hard work displayed by the MV WERFTEN team, especially under difficult pandemic conditions, this achievement marks a significant milestone in the Endeavor project,” said Darren Edwards, Vice President Stralsund.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Genting Hong Kong scraps sale and leaseback deal for Crystal Endeavor Posted: 2 months ago

Featuring 20,000 gross tons, the luxury expedition yacht will be 164 meters long and have the capacity for 200 guests.

PC6-designated vessel for Crystal Expedition Cruises is on track to debut in summer 2021.

Originally set to launch in August of 2020, the ship’s construction was delayed as the global health crisis forced a shutdown of MV Werften.