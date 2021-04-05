CSSC collects largest boxship order yet

April 5, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has won its single largest contract for the construction of large containerships worth over CNY 10 billion ($1.52 billion).

The Chinese shipbuilding major said that the order covers the construction of thirteen 16,000 TEU LNG-ready containerships.

The construction work will be split between the company’s subsidiaries Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (7 ships) and Guangzhou Shipyard International (6 ships).

The series will be powered by WinGD’s main engine, manufactured by China State Shipbuilding Corporation under a licence agreement with the Swiss-engine producer.

CSSC did not disclose the name of the shipowner behind the order, however, market reports have linked Swiss-based MSC to the contract.

Offshore Energy staff has reached out to MSC for a comment on the matter and is yet to receive a reply.

The container ships will be about 366 meters long and 51 meters wide.

Aside from their LNG-ready engines, the ships’ green features will include a high-efficiency hull design that reduces drag as well as energy-saving systems on board.

It has been a productive week for CSSC on the container shipping front.

To remind, the shipbuilding heavyweight has also secured an order for the construction of Seaspan Corporation’s six 15,000 TEU boxships.

The company’s subsidiaries Hudong Zhonghua and Jiangnan Shipbuilding will build three ships from the series each.

The orders in the container shipping sector keep pouring in amid a major demand recovery seen over the recent period renewing interest in investing into new capacity.