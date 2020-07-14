Dae Sun wins feeder order from Namsung

South Korean shipbuilder Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering has secured an order for two gearless 1,000 TEU feeder containerships from Namsung Shipping.

The two newbuildings, estimated to be worth $36 million, are scheduled for delivery at the end of 2021 and early 2022, data from Clarksons Platou Shipbroking shows.

The order is being reported a month after Namsung took delivery of two similar ships from the yard, namely MV Star Explorer and MV Star Frontier.

The ships will feature a newly developed hull form that will enable the ships to meet stringent IMO environmental regulations set to take effect in 2030. The new design, developed in collaboration with Magellan Marine Solutions and Pusan National University aims to boost the ship’s fuel efficiency by 12 %.

Based on the data from VesselsValue, Dae Sun has 10 ships on order with deliveries scheduled for 2020 and 2021. including three feedermaxes, six MR2 tankers and one fully press LPG.