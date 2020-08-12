Damen splashes two eco-friendly tugs for Boluda’s Port of Zeebrugge operations

August 12, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Shipbuilder Damen recently launched two 85-tonne bollard pull ASD Tugs 2813 for Boluda Towage Europe at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam.

The tugs, both complying with the most recent IMO Tier III emission standards, are intended for operations in the Port of Zeebrugge as part of the extended concession for towage services.

As informed, the new tugs will be named VB Bolero and VB Rumba and will be added to Boluda Towage Europe’s fleet currently comprising of 81 tugs and operating in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The newbuild tugs are scheduled for delivery in December 2020.

VB Bolero. Image Courtesy: Damen/Boluda Towage Europe

The ASD Tugs 2813 are said to be highly manoeuvrable and high performance, environmentally friendly vessels of advanced design. Thanks to their operational flexibility, the tugs can be used for harbour and terminal (un)berthing operations, escort operations, firefighting operations, coastal and offshore towing operations.

“Damen is happy to extend our cooperation with Boluda by building and delivering two new ASD Tugs 2813 for this project. We are convinced that these … Damen ASD Tugs 2813, including FIFI 1 and the Damen Marine NO X Reduction System will be a great addition to the Boluda Europe fleet operations,” Carlos Gonzalez Martin, Damen sales manager North, West & South Europe, commented.

Watch the launching of VB Rumba in the video below: