Danish subsea technology firm opens first office in Sweden

April 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Denmark-based underwater technology specialist MacArtney is expanding in Scandinavia with the opening of its first dedicated office in Sweden.

The new office, hosting MacArtney Sweden AB, is located in Mölnlycke near Gothenburg and will officially open its doors this month.

“The Swedish market has grown rapidly in the last couple of years. Especially in terms of large-scale projects, resulting in a growing volume of orders for products such as our connectors, winches and underwater systems,” said Emil Andersson, who has worked for MacArtney over the last three years and will now be charged with leading the sales efforts in Sweden.

“The potential for spin-off business is enormous, and we are therefore scaling up our presence, opening an office staffed initially by myself and a Sales Administrator.”

To date, the Swedish market was served from MacArtney’s head office in Denmark with a distributor in Sweden – Marine Survey.

However, as the company says, the extensive marine and offshore activities along Sweden’s coastline, matching MacArtney’s fields of operation, motivated the establishment of the local office.

“We want to continue servicing the connectivity business and support our customers in Sweden. Our aim is to create a fully-fledged MacArtney setup, building our relationships with Swedish customers and get in even closer collaboration on new projects,” MacArtney’s CCO Rasmus Bonde stated.

“We continue to strengthen our global presence and local support, with the emphasis on agility and quick responsiveness to our local customers’ requirements.”

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: