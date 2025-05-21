Back to overview
Seychelles Ports Authority and RISE Sweden team up to green Port of Victoria

Collaboration
May 21, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Seychelles Ports Authority (SPA) and RISE Research Institutes of Sweden have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaboratively advance the greening of the Port of Victoria.

Credit: RISE Research Institutes of Sweden

The agreement, valid through December 2030, is said to focus on strategic guidance, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and pilot initiatives.

According to RISE, Port of Victoria is set to join the world’s pioneering ports in setting standards and best practices for sustainable port operations under this partnership, positioning itself as a model for other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) pursuing climate-smart, resilient port strategies.

Sony Payet, CEO of SPA, said: “This partnership highlights our commitment to pioneering sustainable development in port operations. With RISE and Sweden’s experience, Port Victoria will serve as a lighthouse example in the region and for island nations globally.”

As disclosed, the collaboration will be guided by the ‘Swedish Concept for Sustainable Ports’ – a framework co-created by Sweden’s 52 official ports, orchestrated by RISE, Chalmers University of Technology, and the University of Gothenburg. This concept will reportedly inform the strategic direction of Port Victoria’s development in parallel with SPA’s investments in modernizing and expanding the infrastructure.

Mikael Lind, Senior Strategic Research Advisor at RISE, noted: “Port Victoria has an opportunity to become a catalyst for sustainable transformation in the maritime sector,” adding that “by leveraging the Swedish Concept for Sustainable Ports, we are confident that this initiative will inspire actionable change far beyond Seychelles.”

Caroline Vicini, the outgoing Ambassador for Sweden to Seychelles, stressed: “This collaboration is a strong example of how Sweden and Seychelles can work together to promote sustainable development and innovation.”

Malin Frenning, CEO of RISE, stated: “This partnership exemplifies how international cooperation and innovation can drive real impact in addressing global sustainability challenges. By applying the Swedish Concept for Sustainable Ports – developed through the collective strength of Sweden’s 52 official ports – we are proud to support the Port of Victoria in becoming a model for climate-smart port development among Small Island Developing States.”

