De Nora forms new marine business to drive growth plans

De Nora, an Italian provider of energy-saving products and water treatment solutions, is creating a new legal entity, De Nora Marine Technologies LLC.

Launched on 1 April 2020, the new company will facilitate De Nora’s global growth strategy within the maritime market, offering products and industry expertise to address growing calls for advanced water treatment technologies, in line with increasingly stringent environmental regulations, according to the company.

Already an established player in the delivery of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) for the global maritime market, De Nora said it will use the new entity to deliver global business growth. This will be facilitated via acquisitions and organically through sales of its Balpure BWTS and other soon-to-be launched advanced water treatment technologies.

De Nora Marine Technologies will be headquartered at De Nora’s facility in Sugarland Texas, USA, and headed up by General Manager Matt Granitto, with existing project teams and global operational bases continuing to operate under the new entity.

The formation of the De Nora Marine Technologies LLC comes at a critical time for the shipping industry when owners and operators face “a plethora of important investment decisions” regarding compliance with new environmental regulations, this includes the Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

As demand for high-quality water treatment technologies grows exponentially, the new streamlined entity aims to offer customers products, developed and managed by a team with “the unique insight” necessary to simplify the normally complex process of water treatment technology purchasing decisions.

“While the initial development of our marine business benefitted greatly from being part of a larger organization, it has entered a significant growth phase and is able to stand on its own,” Matt Granitto said.

“Through standing on its own, De Nora Marine Technologies is able to understand and better adapt to the unique needs of the maritime community, at a critical time when owners and operators are under intense scrutiny to increase their environmental performance.”