DeepOcean charters Hornbeck Offshore MPSV

February 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has entered into a firm charter agreement with Hornbeck Offshore for the multi-purpose service vessel HOS Warland to support work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The vessel has been part of DeepOcean’s offering for some time, but will now be secured through a time charter.

The subsea services firm anticipates that HOS Warland will enable the company to provide even better support to the requirements of the IMR market, and to construction and installation projects that are managed, engineered and executed by its in-house team.

“The HOS Warland in combination with DeepOcean’s subsea engineering, equipment and expertise will enable us to bundle our services for customers in a highly cost efficient way,” said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s president – Americas.

“The versatile spread will be well suited for IMR and installation projects through utilizing its 250 ton crane and dual work-class ROV set-up. The vessel will also serve as a platform to deploy further DeepOcean service lines in the future.”

HOS Warland is joining DeepOcean’s chartered fleet which includes the HOS Bayou and the HOS Mystique.

The vessel is 340 feet long, has a 76 foot beam and features over 10,000 ft2 of unobstructed deck of 10T/m2 load capacity with 250-ton crane capability.

To remind, DeepOcean secured a frame agreement contract in November 2021 for the delivery of engineering, project management, and vessel support to conduct a range of subsea activities throughout 2022 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract covers the provision of project management engineering capabilities for specialized subsea services, including the utilization of light construction vessels and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).