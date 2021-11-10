DeepOcean gets to work in US Gulf of Mexico

November 10, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has secured a frame agreement contract with an undisclosed U.S.-based operator for the delivery of engineering, project management, and vessel support to conduct a range of subsea activities throughout 2022.

The contract covers the provision of project management engineering capabilities for specialized subsea services, including the utilization of light construction vessels and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from DeepOcean’s fleet in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company will provide a dedicated project management team to assist with scope planning and execution. This will be the primary support interface for all activities and major service packages.

“This is a big win for us which reflects our ability to deliver market-leading services, technology and engineered solutions with the overall aim of adding value for our customer base. We look forward to further enhancing our service offering in the US,” DeepOcean’s president – Americas, Tony Stokes, said.

DeepOcean recently collaborated with Aker BP and Forssea Robotics to develop the underwater Autonomous Inspection Drone (AID).

The companies conducted the first offshore full-scale test on subsea templates at Aker BP’s Skarv field, 210 kilometers west of the Norwegian coast in water depths of approximately 400 meters.