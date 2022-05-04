DeepOcean named Aker BP’s preferred supplier of subsea operations

May 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian operator Aker BP has appointed DeepOcean as the preferred supplier of subsea operations related to inspection, intervention, repair, survey and emergent operations together with associated onshore engineering and project management services.

The parties have a joint commitment to cooperate on adopting new technologies, with a focus on ‘Remote First’, whereby conventional vessel and tooling operations can be replaced by more efficient, innovative and sustainable solutions.

As part of the long-term strategic partnership, DeepOcean will supply additional vessel capacity and subsea services that may be required by Aker BP and its Subsea Alliance.

The agreement has a duration until the end of 2026 with options to extend for another four years.

DeepOcean will lead its part of the work out of its offices in Haugesund and Stavanger, Norway.

“Having a long term relationship is a key enabler to achieve operational cost savings, through early engagement in the planning phase, selecting the most efficient work sequences and methods. This strategic partnership will help realise those benefits,” said Rolf Ivar Sørdal, commercial director at DeepOcean.

“Developing and implementing new technologies require joint cooperation over time to capitalize on the efficiencies gained, both in terms of cost savings and greener operations. We are very pleased that Aker BP has selected DeepOcean as its partner, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship by soon implementing the various ongoing technology initiatives.”

Last year, Aker BP and DeepOcean worked together with Forssea Robotics to develop the underwater Autonomous Inspection Drone (AID).

The companies conducted the first offshore full-scale test on subsea templates at Aker BP’s Skarv field, 210 kilometers west of the Norwegian coast in water depths of approximately 400 meters.