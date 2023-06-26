DeepOcean tucks ‘significant milestone’ under its belt with production boost at North Sea field

June 26, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian-headquartered ocean services provider DeepOcean has carried out inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) activities at an offshore field for an undisclosed operator in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Deep Vision subsea IMR and survey vessel; Source: DeepOcean

According to DeepOcean, the completion of the IRM project held “immense importance” for the operator, as production in one of its fields had experienced a decline. The company’s role in the preparations for the workover of the well and the subsequent execution of the workover itself from the drilling rig on location had a direct impact on increasing production and securing the field’s longevity for the future.

Therefore, DeepOcean underscores that this marks “a significant milestone” for the company, showcasing its expertise and commitment to delivering “exceptional” results. The firm further underlines that it had executed the project “flawlessly,” completing it on schedule and within the allocated budget.

Furthermore, the project progressed without any weather-related downtime, and there were no instances of non-productive time for vessels or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) throughout the project scope. The company explains that the outcome of the project garnered “highly positive” feedback from the operator.

As a result, this further strengthens DeepOcean’s position for future work opportunities since the operator expressed “a strong preference” for engaging the firm’s services again for the inspection and survey scope.

Lee Robertson, project manager at DeepOcean, commented: “We are thrilled to have successfully completed this significant project for our valued client. The positive feedback we received is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the cutting-edge technology and equipment we employ.”

DeepOcean has won several new deals over the last few months and the most recent one was secured for the delivery of post-lay trenching works on 30 kilometres of pipeline offshore Mexico.